Charlotte faces South Florida, aims to stop home losing streak

South Florida Bulls (10-8, 3-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-12, 0-6 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (10-8, 3-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-12, 0-6 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to end its four-game home skid with a win against South Florida.

The 49ers have gone 5-5 in home games. Charlotte is ninth in the AAC with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Giancarlo Rosado averaging 6.1.

The Bulls are 3-2 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 4.1.

Charlotte’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game South Florida allows. South Florida has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is averaging 16.3 points for the 49ers.

Reid is averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.