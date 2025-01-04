Charleston Southern visits Tucker and Longwood

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-11, 1-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (11-5, 0-1 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-11, 1-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (11-5, 0-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -8; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays Charleston Southern after Elijah Tucker scored 20 points in Longwood’s 68-60 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Lancers have gone 7-1 in home games. Longwood is second in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 1-0 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Longwood’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Longwood allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc.

RJ Johnson is averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.