Charleston Southern takes on UNC Asheville after Nichols’ 25-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-17, 0-6 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-12, 3-3 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-17, 0-6 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-12, 3-3 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces UNC Asheville after Keshunti Nichols scored 25 points in Charleston Southern’s 71-58 win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Buccaneers are 3-4 in home games. Charleston Southern is seventh in the Big South scoring 57.5 points while shooting 36.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 in conference play. UNC Asheville allows 67.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.8 points per game.

Charleston Southern is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Charleston Southern allows.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Alben averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Nichols is shooting 47.8% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dakota McCaughan is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals. Lalmani Simmons is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 57.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.