Charleston Southern takes on Radford following Johnson’s 30-point outing

Radford Highlanders (13-6, 3-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-14, 1-3 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts Radford after RJ Johnson scored 30 points in Charleston Southern’s 102-97 overtime loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Buccaneers are 4-2 on their home court. Charleston Southern is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 3-1 against Big South opponents. Radford averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Radford gives up. Radford averages 75.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 80.6 Charleston Southern gives up to opponents.

The Buccaneers and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is averaging 19.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Jarvis Moss is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

