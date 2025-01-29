Charleston Southern plays South Carolina Upstate after Johnson’s 21-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-16, 2-5 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-17, 1-6 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-16, 2-5 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-17, 1-6 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -2; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits South Carolina Upstate after RJ Johnson scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 69-61 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 4-5 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 2-13 record against teams above .500.

The Buccaneers are 2-5 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karmani Gregory is averaging 10.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Mister Dean is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 21.2 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.