Charleston Southern hosts High Point following Pettiford’s 24-point performance

High Point Panthers (13-4, 1-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-12, 1-1 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits Charleston Southern after Bobby Pettiford scored 24 points in High Point’s 103-99 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-1 in home games. Charleston Southern is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 1-1 in Big South play. High Point has a 4-3 record against teams over .500.

Charleston Southern averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game High Point allows. High Point averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Charleston Southern allows.

The Buccaneers and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is averaging 19 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Chase Johnston is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.