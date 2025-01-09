Charleston (SC) visits Davis and Hofstra

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-3, 2-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-6, 1-1 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-3, 2-0 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-6, 1-1 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces Charleston (SC) after Cruz Davis scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 55-37 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pride are 3-2 on their home court. Hofstra is ninth in the CAA with 13.1 assists per game led by Jean Aranguren averaging 4.3.

The Cougars are 2-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 7.4.

Hofstra is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Charleston (SC) allows to opponents. Charleston (SC) scores 15.4 more points per game (79.7) than Hofstra gives up (64.3).

The Pride and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 15 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride.

Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

