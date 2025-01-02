Charleston (SC) faces Towson after Barbot’s 23-point showing

Towson Tigers (2-9) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes…

Towson Tigers (2-9) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on Towson after Taylor Barbot scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)’s 59-54 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Cougars have gone 5-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 37.3 boards. Lara Rohkohl paces the Cougars with 9.9 rebounds.

The Tigers are 0-5 in road games. Towson is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.8 turnovers per game.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Towson allows. Towson has shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 36.0% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The Cougars and Tigers match up Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is shooting 35.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Cougars.

India Johnston is scoring 12.1 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 13.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

