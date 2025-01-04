Charleston (SC) and Campbell face off in conference showdown

Campbell Camels (7-6, 0-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-2, 1-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Campbell Camels (7-6, 0-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-2, 1-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gemma Nunez and Campbell take on Lara Rohkohl and Charleston (SC) in CAA action Sunday.

The Cougars have gone 6-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) is the best team in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 52.8 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

The Camels are 0-1 in CAA play. Campbell ranks seventh in the CAA with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ciara Alexander averaging 2.2.

Charleston (SC) averages 77.1 points, 17.4 more per game than the 59.7 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Charleston (SC) gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cougars.

Audrey Fuller is averaging 3.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Camels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 13.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Camels: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.