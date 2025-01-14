Chandler and Miami (OH) host Northern Illinois

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-5, 2-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (7-8, 1-3 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-5, 2-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (7-8, 1-3 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces Northern Illinois after Maya Chandler scored 25 points in Miami (OH)’s 78-63 win over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Huskies have gone 3-4 at home. Northern Illinois averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The RedHawks are 2-2 in conference matchups.

Northern Illinois makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Miami (OH) averages 66.0 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 68.2 Northern Illinois allows to opponents.

The Huskies and RedHawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi Carlsen is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 7.7 points.

Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 17.1 points and 1.5 steals for the RedHawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

