Chairs leads Prairie View A&M against Southern after 21-point game

Southern Jaguars (2-11) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-6)

Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts Southern after Kaci Chairs scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 85-44 win over the Wiley Wildcats.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 at home. Prairie View A&M averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jaguars are 0-9 on the road. Southern ranks third in the SWAC with 12.0 assists per game led by Dakiyah Sanders averaging 2.7.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 55.6 points per game, 16.2 fewer points than the 71.8 Prairie View A&M allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amauri Williams is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Panthers.

Aniya Gourdine averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

