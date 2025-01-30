Cesare Edwards scores 27 to help Georgia State secure 85-81 victory over Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cesare Edwards’ 27 points helped Georgia State defeat Marshall 85-81 on Thursday night. Edwards added five…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cesare Edwards’ 27 points helped Georgia State defeat Marshall 85-81 on Thursday night.

Edwards added five rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (8-14, 4-6 Sun Belt Conference). Nicholas McMullen totaled 14 points and eight rebounds. Toneari Lane made two 3-pointers and scored 14. Lane also hit two free throws with six seconds left to give the Panthers a two-possession lead.

The Thundering Herd (13-10, 6-4) were led by Dezayne Mingo with 23 points and seven assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen added 20 points, three steals and two blocks. Jalen Speer contributed 15 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

