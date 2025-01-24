Central Michigan takes on Western Michigan in conference showdown

Western Michigan Broncos (5-13, 2-4 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-10, 2-4 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (5-13, 2-4 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-10, 2-4 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Owen Lobsinger and Western Michigan take on Anthony Pritchard and Central Michigan in MAC play Saturday.

The Chippewas have gone 4-3 in home games. Central Michigan has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Broncos are 2-4 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 2-11 against opponents over .500.

Central Michigan averages 73.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 76.5 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 72.6 points per game, 1.9 more than the 70.7 Central Michigan gives up to opponents.

The Chippewas and Broncos face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Pritchard is averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javaughn Hannah is averaging 11.8 points for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.