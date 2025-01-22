Central Michigan takes on conference rival Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-7, 4-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-10, 3-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 11 a.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-7, 4-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-10, 3-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bridget Dunn and Kent State visit Desrae Kyles and Central Michigan in MAC play.

The Chippewas are 4-4 on their home court. Central Michigan is the MAC leader with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyles averaging 8.0.

The Golden Flashes have gone 4-2 against MAC opponents. Kent State is second in the MAC scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Central Michigan’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Central Michigan gives up.

The Chippewas and Golden Flashes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is averaging 10.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Chippewas. Jayda Mosley is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mya Babbitt averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Jenna Batsch is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

