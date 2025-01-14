Central Michigan plays Akron on 4-game road skid

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-10, 1-3 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-7, 3-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-10, 1-3 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-7, 3-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan will aim to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Chippewas face Akron.

The Zips have gone 6-3 at home. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Liisa Taponen averaging 2.4.

The Chippewas are 1-3 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan averages 20.5 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Akron makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Central Michigan averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Akron allows.

The Zips and Chippewas square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexus Mobley is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Zips.

Jess Lawson is averaging 9.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Chippewas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.