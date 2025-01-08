Central Michigan hosts Miami (OH) following Gonzalez’s 23-point showing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-4, 1-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-9, 0-2 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-4, 1-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-9, 0-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Central Michigan after Enjulina Gonzalez scored 23 points in Miami (OH)’s 57-51 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas are 2-3 on their home court. Central Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jess Lawson averaging 6.6.

The RedHawks are 1-1 against conference opponents. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC scoring 66.7 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Central Michigan’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

The Chippewas and RedHawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson is averaging 9.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Chippewas.

Gonzalez is averaging 17.6 points for the RedHawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.