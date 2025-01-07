Central Michigan hosts Gonzalez and Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-4, 1-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-9, 0-2 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-4, 1-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-9, 0-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Central Michigan after Enjulina Gonzalez scored 23 points in Miami (OH)’s 57-51 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas have gone 2-3 at home. Central Michigan allows 69.7 points and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The RedHawks are 1-1 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks fifth in the MAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Tamar Singer averaging 3.7.

Central Michigan’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 66.7 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 69.7 Central Michigan allows.

The Chippewas and RedHawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is averaging 9.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Chippewas.

Gonzalez is averaging 17.6 points for the RedHawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.