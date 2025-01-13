Central Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan following Henry’s 20-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-8, 1-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-9, 0-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-8, 1-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-9, 0-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Central Michigan after Christian Henry scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 105-81 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Chippewas are 3-2 in home games. Central Michigan averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-2 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Central Michigan’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Central Michigan allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is scoring 13.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Chippewas.

Henry is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.