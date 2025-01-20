Central Michigan hosts Ball State after Sparks’ 20-point game

Ball State Cardinals (8-9, 2-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-9, 2-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ball State Cardinals (8-9, 2-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-9, 2-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Central Michigan after Payton Sparks scored 20 points in Ball State’s 93-75 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Chippewas are 4-2 on their home court. Central Michigan has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 2-3 in conference matchups. Ball State is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Central Michigan makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Ball State averages 5.8 more points per game (75.9) than Central Michigan allows (70.1).

The Chippewas and Cardinals square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Chippewas.

Juan Sebastian Gorosito is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 9.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.