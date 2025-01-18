Central Michigan faces Northern Illinois after Jarusevicius’ 23-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-9, 1-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-12, 0-4 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-9, 1-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-12, 0-4 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -9.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Northern Illinois after Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 82-63 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Huskies are 4-3 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chippewas are 1-3 in MAC play. Central Michigan is 1-4 in one-possession games.

Northern Illinois scores 70.8 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 70.3 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

The Huskies and Chippewas meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is averaging 16.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Huskies.

Jakobi Heady is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Chippewas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.