Central Michigan defeats Eastern Michigan 82-63

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 23 points as Central Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 82-63 on Tuesday night.…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 23 points as Central Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 82-63 on Tuesday night.

Jarusevicius added nine rebounds and three steals for the Chippewas (7-9, 1-3 Mid-American Conference). Anthony Pritchard added 22 points while going 9 of 17 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to go with eight rebounds. Jakobi Heady shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Da’Sean Nelson led the way for the Eagles (7-9, 1-3) with 15 points and two blocks. Eastern Michigan also got 14 points from Christian Henry. Jalen Terry finished with 13 points.

Central Michigan took the lead with 11:50 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Jarusevicius led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 39-33 at the break. Central Michigan extended its lead to 51-36 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Pritchard scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.