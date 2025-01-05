Central Connecticut State tops Mercyhurst 62-50

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Abdul Momoh had 17 points in Central Connecticut State’s 62-50 victory over Mercyhurst on Sunday. Momoh…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Abdul Momoh had 17 points in Central Connecticut State’s 62-50 victory over Mercyhurst on Sunday.

Momoh also had 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (11-4, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Jordan Jones shot 5 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to add 12 points. Devin Haid had eight points and went 3 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Aidan Reichert led the way for the Lakers (7-10, 1-1) with 15 points. Jeff Planutis added 10 points and eight rebounds for Mercyhurst. Max Jusianiec finished with 10 points.

Both teams play again on Friday. Cent. Conn. St. hosts Wagner and Mercyhurst travels to play Saint Francis (PA).

