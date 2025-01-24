Central Connecticut State defeats Le Moyne 93-70

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Haid’s 20 points helped Central Connecticut State defeat Le Moyne 93-70 on Friday night. Haid…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Haid’s 20 points helped Central Connecticut State defeat Le Moyne 93-70 on Friday night.

Haid went 8 of 12 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Blue Devils (13-6, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Jordan Jones added 15 points while going 6 of 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Abdul Momoh shot 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Dolphins (7-14, 2-4) were led by AJ Dancier, who recorded 18 points, seven assists and two steals. Le Moyne also got 15 points from Robby Carmody. Ocypher Owens had 10 points.

Up next for Central Connecticut State is a Sunday matchup with Chicago State at home. Le Moyne visits Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday.

