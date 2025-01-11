Central Arkansas visits Queens (NC) after Upshaw’s 31-point performance

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-8, 0-3 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-8, 0-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces Queens (NC) after Jade Upshaw scored 31 points in Central Arkansas’ 86-75 victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Royals are 3-4 on their home court. Queens (NC) is the ASUN leader with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kemia Ward averaging 3.3.

The Sugar Bears have gone 2-1 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Queens (NC) scores 68.4 points, 6.3 more per game than the 62.1 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Queens (NC) gives up.

The Royals and Sugar Bears face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ana Barreto averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

Upshaw is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Sugar Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

