Central Arkansas visits Lane and North Alabama

Central Arkansas Bears (6-16, 2-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (14-8, 6-3 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Bears (6-16, 2-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (14-8, 6-3 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces Central Arkansas after Jacari Lane scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 75-67 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Lions are 9-1 in home games. North Alabama averages 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Bears are 2-7 against conference opponents. Central Arkansas has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

North Alabama scores 78.5 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 76.5 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 71.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 71.9 North Alabama allows to opponents.

The Lions and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Layne Taylor averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Elias Cato is averaging 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.