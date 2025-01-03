Central Arkansas visits Bellarmine following Harrison’s 32-point outing

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-5, 1-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (9-5, 0-1 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-5, 1-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (9-5, 0-1 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on Central Arkansas after Hayley Harrison scored 32 points in Bellarmine’s 90-89 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Knights have gone 5-1 at home. Bellarmine is 3-3 against opponents over .500.

The Sugar Bears are 1-0 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

Bellarmine averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Bellarmine gives up.

The Knights and Sugar Bears meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is averaging 15.9 points for the Knights.

Bree Stephens is averaging four points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Sugar Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

