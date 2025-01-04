Central Arkansas visits Bellarmine following Harrison’s 32-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-5, 1-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (9-5, 0-1 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-5, 1-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (9-5, 0-1 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Central Arkansas after Hayley Harrison scored 32 points in Bellarmine’s 90-89 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Knights have gone 5-1 at home. Bellarmine is 3-3 against opponents over .500.

The Sugar Bears are 1-0 against conference opponents. Central Arkansas is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

Bellarmine scores 76.1 points, 15.5 more per game than the 60.6 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Bellarmine allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Sivori is averaging 13.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Knights.

Elizabeth Abiara is averaging 5.4 points and six rebounds for the Sugar Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

