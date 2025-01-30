Central Arkansas takes road win streak into matchup with West Georgia

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (13-6, 7-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (8-11, 2-6 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (13-6, 7-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (8-11, 2-6 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits West Georgia aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Wolves have gone 5-3 in home games. West Georgia is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sugar Bears are 7-1 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is eighth in the ASUN scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Randrea Wright averaging 8.0.

West Georgia makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Central Arkansas has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 42.6% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The Wolves and Sugar Bears match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Wolves. Sydne Tolbert is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jade Upshaw is shooting 44.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

