Central Arkansas takes on North Florida after Cato’s 29-point showing

Central Arkansas Bears (5-12, 1-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Central Arkansas Bears (5-12, 1-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -10; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on North Florida after Elias Cato scored 29 points in Central Arkansas’ 77-71 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Ospreys have gone 4-3 in home games. North Florida gives up 85.1 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Bears are 1-3 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas has a 3-6 record against opponents above .500.

North Florida scores 83.8 points, 6.8 more per game than the 77.0 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas’ 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (48.1%).

The Ospreys and Bears face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Harris is shooting 60.1% and averaging 14.5 points for the Ospreys.

Layne Taylor is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.4 points, 3.9 assists and two steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 81.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.