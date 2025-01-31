Central Arkansas plays Queens (NC), aims for 9th straight home win

Queens (NC) Royals (7-13, 1-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (14-6, 8-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Queens (NC) Royals (7-13, 1-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (14-6, 8-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Queens (NC) trying to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Sugar Bears have gone 8-0 at home. Central Arkansas scores 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Royals have gone 1-8 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) is ninth in the ASUN scoring 67.8 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

Central Arkansas scores 69.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 72.9 Queens (NC) allows. Queens (NC) scores 6.4 more points per game (67.8) than Central Arkansas gives up to opponents (61.4).

The Sugar Bears and Royals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Upshaw is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Weaver is averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Royals. Aylesha Wade is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

