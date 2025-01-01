Central Arkansas plays Jacksonville, aims for 5th straight home win

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-6) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-6) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Jacksonville looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Sugar Bears are 4-0 on their home court. Central Arkansas ranks ninth in the ASUN with 12.6 assists per game led by Bree Stephens averaging 2.1.

The Dolphins are 2-5 on the road. Jacksonville allows 69.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Central Arkansas is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 65.3 points per game, 4.9 more than the 60.4 Central Arkansas allows.

The Sugar Bears and Dolphins meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Upshaw is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, while averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Priscilla Williams is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 8.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.