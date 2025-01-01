Central Arkansas plays Eastern Kentucky after Cato’s 22-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-7) at Central Arkansas Bears (4-9) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-7) at Central Arkansas Bears (4-9)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Eastern Kentucky after Elias Cato scored 22 points in Central Arkansas’ 87-69 win over the Southwestern Christian Eagles.

The Bears are 4-1 on their home court. Central Arkansas ranks fifth in the ASUN with 14.2 assists per game led by Brayden Fagbemi averaging 4.7.

The Colonels are 2-4 on the road. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Montavious Myrick averaging 3.0.

Central Arkansas averages 71.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 75.2 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The Bears and Colonels meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layne Taylor averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

George Kimble III is averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

