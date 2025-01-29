Central Arkansas hosts West Georgia after Griffin’s 24-point outing

West Georgia Wolves (4-17, 2-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-16, 1-7 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

West Georgia Wolves (4-17, 2-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-16, 1-7 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays Central Arkansas after Kolten Griffin scored 24 points in West Georgia’s 92-72 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Bears are 5-4 in home games. Central Arkansas allows 76.9 points and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Wolves have gone 2-6 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia is ninth in the ASUN allowing 77.9 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

Central Arkansas’ average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 69.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 76.9 Central Arkansas gives up.

The Bears and Wolves square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layne Taylor is averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bears. Ben Fox is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rickey Ballard is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 7.5 points. Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 59.0% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

