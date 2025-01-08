Central Arkansas hosts Lipscomb after Cea’s 25-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (9-4, 2-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-6, 1-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-4, 2-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-6, 1-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Central Arkansas after Ainhoa Cea scored 25 points in Lipscomb’s 79-48 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Sugar Bears have gone 5-0 in home games. Central Arkansas is third in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Elizabeth Abiara paces the Sugar Bears with 6.2 boards.

The Bisons have gone 2-0 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb ranks ninth in the ASUN with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Isabella Pitta averaging 1.7.

Central Arkansas scores 68.8 points, 6.1 more per game than the 62.7 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bree Stephens is averaging 4.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Sugar Bears.

Molly Heard is averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Bisons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

