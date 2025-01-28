Central Arkansas hosts Griffin and West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (4-17, 2-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-16, 1-7 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (4-17, 2-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-16, 1-7 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on Central Arkansas after Kolten Griffin scored 24 points in West Georgia’s 92-72 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Bears are 5-4 in home games. Central Arkansas has a 3-8 record against teams above .500.

The Wolves are 2-6 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when winning the turnover battle.

Central Arkansas’ average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.2 fewer made shots on average than the 11.8 per game Central Arkansas allows.

The Bears and Wolves square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layne Taylor is averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bears. Ben Fox is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 59.1% and averaging 17.0 points for the Wolves. Rickey Ballard is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.