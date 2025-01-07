Central Arkansas hosts Cea and Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (9-4, 2-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-6, 1-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-4, 2-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-6, 1-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces Central Arkansas after Ainhoa Cea scored 25 points in Lipscomb’s 79-48 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Sugar Bears have gone 5-0 in home games. Central Arkansas averages 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Bisons are 2-0 against conference opponents. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Central Arkansas scores 68.8 points, 6.1 more per game than the 62.7 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 13.3 more points per game (74.5) than Central Arkansas gives up (61.2).

The Sugar Bears and Bisons match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bree Stephens is averaging 4.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Sugar Bears.

Jalyn Holcomb is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 9.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

