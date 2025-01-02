Central Arkansas faces Jacksonville, looks for 5th straight home win

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-6) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-6) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Jacksonville trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Sugar Bears are 4-0 in home games. Central Arkansas averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dolphins have gone 2-5 away from home. Jacksonville has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

Central Arkansas is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville has shot at a 36.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The Sugar Bears and Dolphins meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elizabeth Abiara is averaging five points and six rebounds for the Sugar Bears.

Edyn Battle is scoring 19.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

