Cent. Conn. St. visits Parker and Saint Francis (PA)

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-4) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-9)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Riley Parker scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 90-77 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Red Flash are 4-1 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-3 away from home. Cent. Conn. St. ranks second in the NEC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Devin Haid averaging 5.2.

Saint Francis (PA) scores 73.9 points, 7.7 more per game than the 66.2 Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Saint Francis (PA) have averaged.

The Red Flash and Blue Devils square off Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Clayville averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc.

Haid is averaging 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.