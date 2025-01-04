Cent. Conn. St. visits Mercyhurst following Planutis’ 23-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-4, 1-0 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (7-9, 1-0 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-4, 1-0 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (7-9, 1-0 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Cent. Conn. St. after Jeff Planutis scored 23 points in Mercyhurst’s 76-69 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Lakers are 5-1 in home games. Mercyhurst gives up 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is 4-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Mercyhurst scores 66.6 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 65.6 Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.7% shooting opponents of Mercyhurst have averaged.

The Lakers and Blue Devils meet Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Reichert is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Lakers.

Jordan Jones is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.1 points for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 23.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.