Cent. Conn. St. visits Emanuel and Fairleigh Dickinson

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-6, 2-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-12, 2-1 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Jo’el Emanuel scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 75-71 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights have gone 4-2 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Devils are 2-2 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fourth in the NEC with 14.4 assists per game led by Jordan Jones averaging 3.4.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The Knights and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is averaging 21.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Knights.

Devin Haid is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.