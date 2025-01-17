Cent. Conn. St. takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Lanpher’s 37-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-13, 3-1 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-3, 3-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-13, 3-1 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-3, 3-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Belle Lanpher scored 37 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 62-55 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Knights are 7-0 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC in rebounding, averaging 34.0 boards. Teneisia Brown paces the Knights with 8.8 rebounds.

The Blue Devils are 3-1 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 66.7 Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 56.2 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 59.9 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The Knights and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Knights.

Dagny Slomack averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 69.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.