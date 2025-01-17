Cent. Conn. St. plays Fairleigh Dickinson following Haid’s 20-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-6, 2-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-12, 2-1 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 4…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-6, 2-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-12, 2-1 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Devin Haid scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 54-52 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Knights have gone 4-2 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks sixth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Terrence Brown paces the Knights with 6.1 boards.

The Blue Devils are 2-2 against conference opponents. Cent. Conn. St. scores 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Cent. Conn. St. averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Jones averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Jordan Jones is averaging 12.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.