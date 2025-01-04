Cent. Conn. St. hosts Mercyhurst after Kuhns’ 27-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-9, 0-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-13, 0-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-9, 0-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-13, 0-1 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Cent. Conn. St. after Bailey Kuhns scored 27 points in Mercyhurst’s 72-54 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils are 1-6 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. ranks sixth in the NEC with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Alonna Sellers averaging 4.5.

The Lakers are 0-1 in NEC play. Mercyhurst ranks second in the NEC shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Cent. Conn. St. scores 54.5 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 68.3 Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst averages 65.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 69.9 Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The Blue Devils and Lakers face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Kenefick is averaging 9.1 points for the Blue Devils.

Allyson Ross averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

