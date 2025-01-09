Cent. Conn. St. hosts Blake and Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (8-7, 0-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-4, 2-0 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Wagner Seahawks (8-7, 0-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-4, 2-0 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Cent. Conn. St. after Zae Blake scored 20 points in Wagner’s 71-59 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-0 at home. Cent. Conn. St. is seventh in the NEC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdul Momoh averaging 1.4.

The Seahawks have gone 0-2 against NEC opponents. Wagner is the NEC leader with 33.1 rebounds per game led by R.J. Greene averaging 5.7.

Cent. Conn. St. makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Wagner averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The Blue Devils and Seahawks square off Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is averaging 13 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils.

Greene is averaging 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

