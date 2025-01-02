Cent. Conn. St. faces Saint Francis (PA) following Lanpher’s 22-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-11) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-12) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-11) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-12)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays Saint Francis (PA) after Belle Lanpher scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 83-56 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Blue Devils are 1-5 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 69.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.4 points per game.

The Red Flash are 2-7 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA)’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

The Blue Devils and Red Flash face off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Kenefick is averaging 9.8 points for the Blue Devils.

Airah Lavy is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 6.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 48.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

