Cedquavious Hunter scores 12 to lead New Orleans over Lamar 68-62, ending 10-game skid

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Cedquavious Hunter scored 12 points and New Orleans beat Lamar 68-62 on Monday night to put an end to a 10-game losing streak.

Hunter added three steals for the Privateers (3-14, 1-5 Southland Conference). James White had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jamond Vincent also scored 11.

The Cardinals (9-8, 4-2) were led by Danquez Dawsey with 15 points. Ja’Sean Jackson had 11 points and Adam Hamilton pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

