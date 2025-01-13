Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Cedquavious Hunter scores 12…

Cedquavious Hunter scores 12 to lead New Orleans over Lamar 68-62, ending 10-game skid

The Associated Press

January 13, 2025, 11:02 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Cedquavious Hunter scored 12 points and New Orleans beat Lamar 68-62 on Monday night to put an end to a 10-game losing streak.

Hunter added three steals for the Privateers (3-14, 1-5 Southland Conference). James White had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jamond Vincent also scored 11.

The Cardinals (9-8, 4-2) were led by Danquez Dawsey with 15 points. Ja’Sean Jackson had 11 points and Adam Hamilton pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up