Castro scores 21, George Washington beats Saint Louis 67-61

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Castro had 21 points in George Washington’s 67-61 victory against Saint Louis on Saturday. Castro also…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Castro had 21 points in George Washington’s 67-61 victory against Saint Louis on Saturday.

Castro also had nine rebounds for the Revolutionaries (14-6, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Jones scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Trey Autry shot 3 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Robbie Avila led the Billikens (12-8, 5-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, four assists and three steals. Gibson Jimerson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Saint Louis. Kobe Johnson finished with 11 points.

George Washington went into halftime ahead of Saint Louis 36-22. Castro scored 12 points in the half. Jones led George Washington with 11 points in the second half as their team was outscored by eight points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

George Washington plays Wednesday against Richmond at home, and Saint Louis hosts VCU on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.