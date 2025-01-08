Castro scores 16, George Washington downs Rhode Island 75-67

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rafael Castro scored 16 points as George Washington beat Rhode Island 75-67 on Wednesday night. Castro…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rafael Castro scored 16 points as George Washington beat Rhode Island 75-67 on Wednesday night.

Castro shot 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line for the Revolutionaries (13-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sean Hansen added 12 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line while they also had five assists. Trey Autry went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Rams (12-3, 1-2) were led in scoring by Sebastian Thomas, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals. Quentin Diboundje added 14 points and seven rebounds for Rhode Island. Jaden House finished with 10 points.

George Washington entered halftime up 38-30. Castro paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. George Washington used a 12-2 second-half run to break a 61-61 tie and take the lead at 73-63 with 1:33 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Jacoi Hutchinson scored 10 second-half points.

George Washington plays Wednesday against Duquesne at home, and Rhode Island visits Richmond on Saturday.

