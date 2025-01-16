Case scores 18 as William & Mary knocks off Hampton 67-64

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Matteus Case scored 18 points, including a three-point play with 51.5 seconds left, and William &…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Matteus Case scored 18 points, including a three-point play with 51.5 seconds left, and William & Mary beat Hampton 67-64 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

Case shot 6 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line for the Tribe (11-7, 5-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Kyle Pulliam went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Caleb Dorsey shot 3 for 7 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Pirates (9-9, 2-4) were led in scoring by Noah Farrakhan, who finished with 15 points. Trevor Smith added 12 points, four assists and two steals. George Beale had 11 points and three steals.

William & Mary went into the half leading Hampton 27-22. Pulliam scored eight points in the half.

Both teams next play Monday. William & Mary visits UNC Wilmington and Hamptonsquares off against N.C. A&T on the road.

