Case scores 15 off the bench, William & Mary beats Hofstra 74-56

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Matteus Case helped lead William & Mary past Hofstra on Thursday night with 15 points off…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Matteus Case helped lead William & Mary past Hofstra on Thursday night with 15 points off of the bench in a 74-56 win.

Case went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Tribe (7-7, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Noah Collier scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and added eight rebounds. Kyle Frazier shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jaquan Sanders led the Pride (8-6, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. TJ Gadsden added 12 points for Hofstra. Jean Aranguren had 10 points, seven assists and two steals.

William & Mary led 48-27 at halftime, with Frazier racking up 12 points. Collier scored a team-high eight points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.